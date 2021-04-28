Brazil reports more than 3,000 new coronavirus deaths

BUENOS AIRES – Brazil registered 3,086 coronavirus deaths and more than 72,000 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said Tuesday.

The country’s death toll from the virus rose to 395,022.

The Health Ministry confirmed 72,140 new infections, taking the overall count to more than 14.44 million.

Nearly 13 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 3.12 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 148 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 85 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. (Anadolu)

