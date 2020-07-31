Brazil, Mexico report more deaths from coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES – The coronavirus disease 2019 claimed 921 lives in Brazil and 737 in Mexico over the past 24 hours, according to health authorities on Wednesday.

In Brazil, the second worst-hit country from the virus, the death toll reached 88,539 with latest fatalities, while the number of cases surged to nearly 2.5 million, with 40,816 additions over the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries also surpassed 1.66 million in the country.

With over 211 million population, Brazil is viewed as the epicenter of the outbreak in Latin America.

Mexico

The death toll in Mexico hit 44,876, with 737 additions over the past day, according to its Health Ministry.

The total number of cases rose to 402,697, as 7,208 more people tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 261,457 people have recovered from the disease.

The first coronavirus case in Mexico was recorded on Feb. 28 and the first fatality on March 19.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 660,300 people worldwide, with more than 16.73 million confirmed cases, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 9.75 million people have recovered from the disease. (Anadolu)





