‘Bounty’ feeds LSIs, IPs at Rizal Memorial stadium

MANILA – As a simple means of extending help, Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. (BAVI), in coordination with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, on Sunday handed out free food to locally stranded individuals (LSIs) waiting for their turn to return to their home provinces.

BAVI representatives went to the Rizal Memorial Stadium and distributed packed meals to LSIs who were waiting for their ride back to the provinces.

Due to the coronavirus disease 2019, many people have either been displaced from their jobs or have been advised to stay at home until further notice, prompting them to return to their hometowns.

Because of this, the stadium has been packed with LSIs, some of whom are indigenous peoples (IPs), wanting to return home over the weekend.

“Many of them don’t have enough money in their pockets for the high cost of food here in Manila,” BAVI president Ronald Mascariñas said. “We cannot leave our countrymen behind in those conditions — we cannot leave them hungry and turn a blind eye on them, especially our IPs.”

Thousands of free packed meals have been given to the stranded people, a “little help” for them to recover physically after waiting overnight just to get home.

“We are assuring them that we will send over packs of ready-to-eat meals until they are able to get back home,” Mascariñas further said. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno /PNA – northboundasia.com





