“Bong Go is my only presidential bet,” PRRD emphasizes as he endorses his long-time aide for the highest post

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte stressed in an online interview that it was him who pushed Senator Christopher “Bong” Go to run for president after Go withdrew his vice-presidential bid following Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s decision to run for the country’s second highest post.

The president also reiterated that he is not supporting or endorsing any presidential candidate other than Bong Go.

“Ayan bukas ang presidente, tumakbo ka,” Duterte said.

“Nagbibigay ako guidance sa kanya. Kaya sabi niya, tatakbo si Inday, magwi-withdraw na lang siya (at) ayaw na niya. Eh sabi ko, bakit ganon, nakaumpisa ka na, eh ‘di tumakbo ka na lang na presidente eh ganon lang pala ang gagawin sa iyo, eh ‘di kasahan na,” the President continued.

“Ni minsan wala kayong narinig na mag-Marcos ako. Wala, wala kayong narinig. Kailan man hindi ako nagsalita na may susuportahan ako. Kinakausap ko lang for respeto. Pero I never, never gave a commitment na magsuporta ako sa kanila,” he added.

Duterte also put a spotlight on the good qualities that the presidential aspirant possesses that makes him a highly deserving candidate for the said position.

Emphasizing on Go’s “malasakit” for the Filipinos, the President likewise said that it is Go who will be the most suitable public servant to continue his legacy for the benefit of his fellow countrymen and women.

“Eh wala itong ginawang hambog na kuwento na kaya niya, pero alam ko sa taon na nagserbisyo siya sa akin, alam ko isang (katangian) is talagang honest (siya). Wala ka talagang makita at masilip,” Duterte said.

Go was accompanied by the President at the Commission on Elections office in Intramuros, Manila on Saturday, November 13, where he filed his candidacy for president under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS), an allied party of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

“The fact na umatras si Bong, siyempre alam ko na pinagbigyan kami ni Bong dahil nga siguro sa tagal na niyang serbisyo sa amin, at kilala, kaibigan ko ang pamilya nila. At naaawa ako sa nangyari, kita mo ‘yung tao napaiyak. Pero sabi ko, whatever is your decision I will support you, as a matter of principle,” Duterte stressed.

“Ang suporta ko kay Bong as a matter of principle. Kaya nga kung matalo kami, eh kainin namin ‘yan. Basta ako, ‘pag ako nagsabi ng tao na susuportahan kita, susuportahan kita. Alam ninyo ‘yang isang salita lang ako,” the President ended.

