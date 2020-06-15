Bohol reports 6 new Covid-19 cases

TAGBILARAN CITY – The province of Bohol has recorded six new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases – four locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and two healthcare workers – bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 10.

“For the information of everyone, we have two new cases in Tagbilaran City who are all LSIs. This was because we test them using PCR when they arrived in Tagbilaran City despite it is no longer required,” Mayor John Geesnell Yap said here on Monday.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap (left) and Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap. (Photos courtesy of Bohol Provincial Capitol PIO/Tagbilaran City Government)

He said the two LSIs were asymptomatic and both went back home from Manila. They are now placed in isolation in a patient care center in this city.

The four LSIs are a 28-year-old resident of Pamaong Extension in Stanai Subdivision, Barangay Cogon here; a 27-year-old resident of Upper Candait, Barangay Dampas, this city; a 22-year-old resident of Candijay town; and a 21-year-old from Sagbayan town.

The two other new cases in Bohol are a nurse and a nursing attendant of Ace Medical Center who came in close contact with a 65-year-old patient from Purok 2, Barangay Dao, here.

The elderly has been cleared of Covid-19 based on the second test result that came out on June 10. She was discharged from the hospital on June 13.

Because of the recent additions to the number of coronavirus patients, both the city mayor and Governor Arthur Yap called on Boholanos to continue observing the minimum health standards such as physical distancing, wearing of face mask, maintaining personal hygiene, and staying at home unless going out is necessary. John Rey Saavedra /PNA – northboundasia.com





