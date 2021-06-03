Body of boy swept away in floodwaters found; brother missing

TACLOBAN CITY – A seven-year-old boy who was declared missing at the height of Tropical Storm Dante was found dead late Wednesday in Calubian, Leyte while his two-year-old brother has yet to be located, the police reported on Thursday.

The two children were sleeping when floodwater swept their makeshift house in Padoga village, Calubian town midnight of Tuesday.

The body of Brando Salino, 7, was seen floating in the sea around 4:45 pm on Wednesday.

His brother, Ruel, 2, remains missing, the Calubian police station said in its report sent to the Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office here.

The rest of Salino family is temporarily taking shelter at the house of a relative while personnel from the local government, Bureau of Fire Protection, and local police are still conducting search and rescue operations to find the other missing child.

Although some areas in Eastern Visayas were not directly hit by the tropical storm, the heavy rainfall has triggered flooding in several communities.

In Biliran province, a heavy downpour caused a minor landslide in Sangalang village, Biliran town.

Muds and piles of rocks eroded to the national road, blocking the way to Cabucgayan town.

A minor landslide also happened at the road section between Borac and Anislagan villages in Naval town. Both road sections are now cleared from debris.

All the six provinces in Eastern Visayas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 when the storm crossed the region on Monday and Tuesday. Roel Amazona / PNA – northboundasia.com

