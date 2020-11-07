BJMP to hire jail officers

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has an ongoing recruitment for Jail Officer I position.

Jail Senior Inspector Ray Cabradilla, chief of Human Resources Development Division of BJMP Region 1, said the region targets to hire 60-90 recruits for the year 2020.

“We are encouraging all qualified applicants to be part of the government by joining us at the BJMP,” Cabradilla said in an interview over PIA La Union’s on Thursday.

Jail Senior Inspector Ray Cabradilla, chief of Human Resources Development Division of BJMP Region 1, announced over PIA La Union’s radio program their office’s ongoing recruitment program for Jail Officer 1 position. (JPD)

He said aspiring applicants must first assess if they pass the general qualifications for appointment.

“No person shall be appointed as uniformed personnel of the BJMP unless he or she possesses the minimum qualifications,” he said, citing the following.

· A Citizen of the Republic of the Philippines;

· A Person of good moral character;

· Must have passed the neuro-psychiatric evaluation, medical examination and drug test for the purpose of determining his/her physical and mental health;







· Must possess a baccalaureate degree from a recognized institution of learning;

· Must possess the appropriate civil service eligibility;

· Must not have been dishonorably discharged of dismissal for cause from previous employment;

· Must not have been convicted by final judgement of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude;

· Must not be less than twenty-one (21) nor more than thirty (30) years of age. Provided, that a waiver for age requirement shall be automatically granted to applicants belonging to the cultural communities;

· Must be at least one meter and sixty-two centimeters (1.62m) in height for male, and one meter and fifty-seven centimeters (1.57m) for female: provided that a waiver for height requirement shall be granted to applicants belonging to the cultural communities; and

· Must weigh not more or less than five kilograms (5kgs) from the standard weight corresponding to his/her height, age and sex.

An applicant who is a member of a cultural group may still apply as long as he or she is not below 21 or not more than 40 years of age.

After passing the general qualifications, applicants must submit the following requirements at the BJMP Regional Office 1 at Camp BGen. Oscar M. Florendo, this city.

· Duly Accomplished Personal Data Sheet (CS Form 212 revised 2017);

· Original copy of birth certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA);

· Authenticated copies of College Diploma, Transcript of Records, Certificate of Eligibility or Board Rating;

· Marriage Certificate issued by PSA (if married);

· Valid clearances from NBI, PNP, Barangay, Court

· Authenticated copy of National Commission on Indigenous Peoples/National Commission on Muslim Filipinos Certificate, if necessary

· Photocopies of Certificate/s of Previous and Present Employment; and

· Photocopies of Certificate/s of seminars/trainings completed

Interested applicants may submit their application folder until January 2021.

A Jail Officer 1 will receive PhP 29,668 basic monthly salary and as much as PhP 37,448 gross monthly salary.

For more information on the recruitment program, Cabradilla advised the public to visit their office, so they can further guide applicants or check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/roi.recruit.77.

“Sumangguni lamang po kayo sa amin para matulungan po namin kayo sa inyong application,” he said.

Last Oct. 16, a total of 83 new Jail Officer 1 took their oath as new members of the BJMP Region 1. (Joanne Namnama P. Dilim / PIA La Union)