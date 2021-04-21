‘Bising’ leaves three people dead, 230K others displaced: NDRRMC

by: Priam Nepomuceno-Philippine News Agency |
MANILA – Three people were killed due to the onslaught of Typhoon Bising, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

In its update, the NDRRMC also reported that 10 people were injured while one was reported missing.

The casualties were reported in Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Davao Region.

It added that these cases are still being validated.

It also reported that around 59,098 families or 229,829 persons residing in 944 barangays in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga Regions were affected by the typhoon.

Out of this number, 3,848 families or 15,813 persons are being aided in 236 evacuation centers while 5,535 families or around 21,648 individuals are taking shelter with their relatives and friends.

The NDRRMC also reported almost PHP50 million worth of agricultural damage in Bicol and Eastern Visayas. Priam Nepomuceno / PNA – northboundasia.com

