Birthday party shooting leaves 7 dead in Colorado

WASHINGTON – A shooting at a birthday party in the US state of Colorado on Sunday left seven people dead, including the suspect, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a call about a shooting at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the CSPD said in a statement.

According to the police, the gunman, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, raided the party at the mobile home and opened fire before taking his own life.

Children were present at the time of the shooting, but the police said they were unharmed.

The CSPD is still investigating to determine the motive behind the attack.

“Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning,” said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski.

“As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” he added. (Anadolu)

