Bill on use of electric vehicles hurdles House panels

MANILA – A joint panel of the House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a measure providing a national energy policy and regulatory framework for the use and development of electric vehicles and their development as an industry.

The House Committee on Energy, in a joint meeting with the Committees on Transportation and Ecology, approved the draft substitute unnumbered bill that aims to create a national policy and framework to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles in the public and private sectors.

Deputy Speaker Wes Gatchalian, the principal author of the bill, said gradually shifting to renewable sources of energy to diversify the power mix can address the Philippines’ problem of energy supply.

Gatchalian said renewables can enhance energy reliability and reduce emissions while supporting the target of the administration to reach 100 percent electrification by 2022.

He said one of the current trends that promote renewable energy is electric vehicles.

“This proposed measure, to begin with, stands on a constitutional provision that mandates the state to ‘protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature’,” he said.

The bill seeks to mandate all gasoline stations, as well as public and private establishments to have designated parking areas for electric vehicles.

It shall require designated electric vehicle parking areas to install charging stations.

All manufacturers, assemblers, importers, charging station service providers, operators of testing facilities, and users of electric vehicles and charging stations shall comply with all relevant health, safety, and environmental laws, rules, and regulations related to the manufacture, installation, operation, and utilization of electric vehicles and charging stations. Filane Mikee Cervantes / PNA – northboundasia.com

