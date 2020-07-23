Bike lanes eyed in 4 major Baguio roads

BAGUIO CITY – The city government is eyeing the installation of bicycle lanes in four major roads as it shifts to the “new normal”, a Baguio City official said on Wednesday.

City Administrator Bonifacio dela Peña said these roads are Naguilian Road; Marcos Highway, from Green Valley junction to the rotunda of Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center; Loakan Road, from Scout Barrio to Session Road Circle; and, Pacdal Rotunda towards Leonard Wood Road.

Naguilian Road and Marcos Highway are two major arteries in and out of the city. Naguilian Road links Baguio to Bauang in La Union, while Marcos Highway links Baguio to Pugo, La Union.

Dela Peña said the executive committee of the city, through the City Engineer’s Office, is ready to purchase the required thermoplastic paints and accessories for the bicycle lanes, two sets of thermoplastic paint machines and two sets of road marking removers for the purpose.

Dela Peña, who advocates biking, said the project was deemed urgent by Mayor Benjamin Magalong. Bicycles have gained popularity as an alternative mode of transportation during the community quarantine period when public transportation is limited.

He said the installation of bicycle lanes would benefit the city’s cyclists whose number continues to increase.

Councilor Mylen Yaranon, one of the proponents of the use of bicycles, said Baguio would be the second in the country after Pasig City to install a bike lane during the pandemic.

“We have to do it as soon as possible,” he said.

Dela Peña said the city is expected to spend some PHP6 million for the project, with funds coming from the PHP18.1 million savings that was earlier allocated for the subsidy of public utility jeepney drivers.

Other projects that will be funded using the savings are the installation of international standard road signs and symbols in the city and electrical system of the temporary garbage station on Marcos Highway.

During the regular session of the city council on July 20, the body had approved the request of the executive committee to reappropriate the fund for the projects since it had been earlier earmarked as subsidy for PUJ drivers. Pigeon Lobien /PNA = northboundasia.com





