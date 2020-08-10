Biggest Covid-19 quarantine facility in NCR to open Aug. 25

MANILA – A 525-bed mega quarantine facility — the biggest so far in Metro Manila — will open later this month to accommodate coronavirus-positive patients who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms.



This was announced by National Action Plan (NAP) Against COVID-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Sec. Vince Dizon during an inspection of the facility’s ongoing construction on Monday.



The mega quarantine facility, located in Parañaque City, is funded by the Razon Group through its construction arm Prime Metro BMD Corporation, and Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc.

“We want to thank the Razon Group and Prime BMD, to Mr. Enrique Razon, Jr., for this very, very generous donation,” Dizon said.

Dizon also expressed gratitude to Meralco and the Maynilad Water Services Inc. for providing power and water connections to the facility.



Dizon said the mega quarantine center is one of the additional Covid-19 facilities that will be built to service Metro Manila, Bulacan, and the Calabarzon Region.

These additional facilities, he added, will have a total capacity of 3,000 beds.



“A lot of the cases are mild and asymptomatic cases, up to 98.5 percent to 99 percent. We are going to have to house them and allow them to get better, roughly for two weeks, and these are the facilities that are going to house them,” Dizon said.



DPWH Undersecretary Emil Sadain, who also joined the inspection, said his department has finished a total of 300 quarantine facilities all over the country and is constructing 95 more for completion this month until the early part of September.

These facilities have a total capacity of around 13,000 beds.



Prime BMD Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gallus said they are aiming for the facility to be used by August 25.



“It’s an immense source of pride for us to be able to support the IATF and the government in achieving this outcome. This is a great opportunity for us to be involved; and certainly for Mr. Razon, for his support, so we can continue to help in this crisis,” Gallus said. (PR)





