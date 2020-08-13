Bicol Region records 40 new coronavirus cases

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) regional office for Bicol on Thursday reported 40 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total number of active cases to 431.

Deaths in the region increased to 19 with a new one recorded while no recovery was reported.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH-Bicol regional director, in a statement, said 61.4 percent of the cases are asymptomatic, 26.9 percent are mild, 3.5 percent severe and no active case is on critical status.

Camarines Sur reported 271 cases, 171 of which are active, 95 recoveries and five deaths; Albay with 255 infections, 131 active, 114 recoveries, and 10 deaths; and Masbate has 114 cases, 71 active, 43 recoveries, and zero death.

Sorsogon logged 53 infections, 24 active, 27 recoveries and two deaths; Camarines Norte with 28 cases, 20 active, six recoveries and two deaths; and Catanduanes with 28 confirmed cases, 14 active, 14 recoveries with zero death.

“With these new confirmed cases, Bicol now has a total of 749 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 299 recoveries,” Vera said.

DOH-Bicol continues to appeal to the public to heed government advice as Covid-19 cases in Bicol are still on the rise.

“Everyone must follow all the health protocols such as social distancing, use of face mask especially when outdoors, handwashing, cough etiquette, healthy lifestyle and to stay at home. Stay calm but be vigilant. Cooperation and discipline from the public are crucial at this time of crisis,” Vera said. Connie Calipay / PNA – northboundasia.com





