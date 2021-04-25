Bicol continues to log spike in Covid-19 cases

LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health (DOH)-5 (Bicol) has logged close to 500 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for three consecutive days this week.

DOH bulletin on Saturday showed that the region has recorded 454 cases during the past three days with 113 new cases on Friday, 166 cases Wednesday, and 175 cases last Thursday.

Of the 113 Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday, 113 were active cases, 82 recovered, and one death.

Of the 113 new infections, 11 cases were admitted to various hospitals while the 102 cases are in isolation facilities in the region.

Out of the total cases reported on Friday, Camarines Sur has 55; Albay – 13; Sorsogon – 8, and Catanduanes – 4. Naga City – 21; Legazpi City -11, and one transient infection.

Bicol has recorded 7,240 cumulative Covid-19 cases since March last year, with 1,657 active cases, 5,311 recoveries, and 272 deaths.

In a press briefing on Friday, Dr. John Ferchito Avelino, DOH-5 assistant regional director, attributed the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bicol to the lapses of some local government units (LGUs) in implementing the minimum health protocols.

Avelino asked the public to strictly observe the wearing of face masks and face shields, observe physical distancing, no mass gathering, regular hand washing, and staying at home.

He also cited the failure of LGUs to implement contact tracing and ban social gatherings, as well as the late reporting system.

It was also observed that border patrol checkpoints have failed to strictly enforce the closure of boundaries to vans and cars bringing in non-essential travelers, particularly those with fake negative Covid-19 test results.

On the other hand, Avelino noted the improved reporting mechanism of laboratory specimens from the provinces, and updated data gathering unlike before where it takes two to three days before specimens can be processed and consolidated creating an unusual bloated figure in the presentation.

He also commended some LGUs for granular lockdown in villages with high cases of infections. Mar Serrano / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

