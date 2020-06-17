BFP hiring new firefighters for Ilocos Region

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is recruiting 101 fire officers who will be assigned all over the Ilocos Region.

In a forum by the Philippine Information Agency Region 1 on Wednesday, Fire Officer 3 Erika Manaois, Human resource management promotion and selection board secretariat of BFP in Region 1, said the hiring for Fire Officer 1 posts is open to both male and female Filipino citizens not less than 21 years old and not more than 30 years old.

She said applicants must be 5’4” in height for male and 5’2” for the female, while weight must not be more or less than five kilograms from the standard weight corresponding to his or her height.

The applicants must also possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of learning, must be a passer of Civil Service Commission second level examination, or granted the Republic Act 1080 or Presidential Decree 907 eligibility.

Manaois said an applicant may secure a waiver for age and height if he or she is a member of a tribal group or indigenous people or have volunteered in the BFP for at least six months.

“Do not believe those asking for money promising that you will be hired as the hiring is based on merit and selection,” she told the applicants.

Manaois said the 101 posts for the Ilocos Region are part of the 2,000 vacancies nationwide. Hilda Austria /PNA – northboundasia.com