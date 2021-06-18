BFP continues to put out mall fire in Antique

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has yet to declare a fire out after more than 12 hours trying to douse the blaze that gutted Gaisano Grand Mall of Antique here starting 5:30 p.m. of Thursday.

Antique Provincial Marshall Randy Pudadera, during a virtual interview Friday afternoon, said that there are still embers and the heat continues to engulf the two-story mall.

“The fire is already under control but we are not yet declaring a fire out,” he said.

BFP regional director Senior Supt. Jerry Candido, who served as ground commander at the scene Thursday, declared the fire under control around 10:56 p.m.

The fire scene was already manageable and no fumes were detected, Pudadera said.

A total of 33 firetrucks from nearby stations and the province and city of Iloilo rushed to the scene to fight the blaze.

“We are not yet allowing the tenants and employees of the mall to go inside because there is still poisonous heat inside, which is dangerous,” he said.

Based on testimonies of employees, the fire started at the ladies section on the second floor of the mall.

Pudadera said based on their assessment, the mall is totally damaged and the structure might collapse.

The fire has displaced 300 employees and is expected to impact the economy of San Jose de Buenavista.

During the virtual press conference, Mayor Elmer Untaran has appealed to the management of the mall to extend assistance to their affected employees and if possible construct a new structure soon.

He said aside from the business tax they pay to the local government, they also employ residents.

“There are boarding houses and other nearby businesses that had opened up because of the employees and other numerous people who go to Gaisano,” he said.

Department of Labor and Employment Antique provincial director Carmella Abellar appealed to the mall management to transfer some of its employees to its other branches.

Gaisano Panay manager Alex Balbena said he would recommend the transfer of their employees, especially the regular ones in their other branches.

He also said they have engineers who will be coming over to inspect their burned building so that they could make recommendations on what to do with the structure.

“It usually takes one to two years to rebuild a new structure, but we still have no definite plan because of the pandemic,” he said. Annabel Consuelo Petinglay / PNA – northboundasia.com

