Be wary of tetanus from kids’ firecracker wounds: DOH

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday called on parents to bring their children to hospitals and treatment centers even as minor injuries or scratches from firecrackers may lead to severe complications such as tetanus.

“Ang mga magulang, paulit ulit kong pinapalalala na dalhin ang inyong mga anak kahit nadaplisan lang, kahit na sabihin natin na galos lang ay posibleng mapasukan yan ng tetanus at makapagdulot ng malubhang komplikasyon (I remind the parents to bring your children to the hospital even those with minor scratches, there is a possibility for them to have tetanus that may cause serious complications),” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a press conference at the East Avenue Medical Center on New Year’s Day.

He said that scratches and wounds caused by firecrackers should not be disregarded and that they should immediately be given an anti-tetanus shot.

Tetanus is a serious condition that can be fatal if left untreated as the bacteria can enter the body through a wound or a cut in the skin.

Duque added that emergency centers and hospitals nationwide are ready and prepared to assist patients amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He also reminded parents and adults to start cleaning the streets and be mindful of firecrackers that did not explode.

There have been incidents where children pick up these firecrackers which eventually explode in their hands and cause injury.

The DOH reported an 85 percent decrease in firecracker and fireworks-related injuries based on their data gathered from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021, as compared to the data reported last year.

Duque said that there were 340 total cases reported last year as to the 50 injuries reported for this year.

Most of the injured patients were aged 10 to 14 years old with passive involvement.

The DOH said that majority of the injuries or 71 percent were male and most occurred in the streets.

As of this writing, there were no reported cases of firework ingestion or death related to firecrackers.

The majority of the reported injuries or 67 percent were blast injuries that do not require amputation while 2 percent required amputation. Marita Moaje / PNA – northboundasia.com

