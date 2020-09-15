BCDA, PRC to do 3K RT-PCR tests in Baguio, Benguet towns

BAGUIO CITY – The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), together with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), will conduct a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for 3,000 residents of Baguio, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba and Tublay (BLISTT).

Contact tracing czar and Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday said the testing from Sept. 17 to 19 will be free through the help of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) deputy chief implementer and testing czar Secretary Vince Dizon.

“This is a follow-up of the testing done two weeks ago (August 27-28) to help Baguio. He (Dizon) will send the BCDA swab testing group with the Red Cross for the three days testing,” he said.

Magalong said the 3,000 tests were allotted for Baguio but he asked that the 1,000 be used for the LISTT residents.

LISTT towns in Benguet are located on the surroundings of this city, Baguio being situated in the middle of the province.

The testing will be done in Baguio on Sept. 17 and 19 while September 18 will be in Benguet.

He said the swab samples will be brought to Clark for processing.

Magalong said the target for the three days schedule will come from the groceries, market, and transportation sectors and those regularly exposed to having exposure and interaction with different types of people.

“We will get samples from them,” he said.

The mayor said the purpose of the test is to determine the positivity rate and see which sector needs to be given attention to.

Magalong said that aside from the swab testing assistance the city gets from various sources, the city remains to have an inventory of 20,000 which can last for about three months more.

Two weeks ago, BCDA and PRC were able to test 824 in Baguio with 14 turning out positive of Covid-19 or a posting positivity rate of 1.7 percent.

Those tested came from random samples from different sectors. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





