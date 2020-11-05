Batanes, Babuyan Islands under TCWS No. 2

MANILA – Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 is hoisted over Batanes and the eastern portion of the Babuyan Islands as severe tropical storm Siony (international name Atsani) nears landmass, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

“Siony” may make landfall or be near the vicinity of Batanes or the Babuyan Islands by Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) severe weather bulletin.

Damaging gale to storm-force winds will begin to affect areas under TCWS No. 2 on Friday, it added.

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the rest of the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra).

“Siony” was last tracked 595 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, moving west-southwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (kph). It packs maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

Strong breeze due to the prevailing northeasterlies will continue over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan.

Meanwhile, scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers is forecast over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

Rough to high seas will prevail in areas under TCWS No. 2 and No. 1.

Based on the gale warning issued at 5 a.m., rough to very rough seas may be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of northern Luzon, western seaboard of northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of central Luzon, southern Luzon and the Visayas, and the western seaboard of southern Luzon.

Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture to the sea, while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves, PAGASA said. Ma. Cristina Arayata / PNA – northboundasia.com