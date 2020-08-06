Batac hospital suspends swab testing for walk-in patients

LAOAG CITY – Swab testing for walk-in patients at the Molecular Biology Laboratory for Covid-19 in Batac City has been suspended due to the influx of swab samples being tested.

Due to this, the release of results of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing will be delayed from the usual 24-72 hours turn-around time starting Thursday, according to an advisory posted on the official Facebook page of the state-run Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Wednesday.

“Our laboratory personnel are doing their best and that necessary adjustments were already made to release the results as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Test results will be released beyond the 72-hour timeframe, it added.

There had been an influx of Covid-19 swab samples at the laboratory due to the ongoing intensified contact tracing being implemented in Ilocos Norte and its nearby provinces.

There is also a scheduled decontamination of the molecular laboratory.

Earlier, there had been complaints posted on social media about the delay in the release of RT-PCR tests, prompting the hospital to issue an advisory.

The hospital obtained a license to operate the molecular laboratory, the first in Ilocos Norte, as well as RT-PCR testing from the Department of Health. Leilanie Adriano /PNA – northboundasia.com





