Bataan’s coronavirus tally climbs to 495

by: Ernie Esconde-PNA |
BALANGA CITY, Bataan – Governor Albert Garcia on Monday said confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province continue to rise and has reached 495.

Citing the latest report from the Provincial Health Office (PHO), the governor said six cases have been added in the list of those infected by the dreaded disease.

He said contact tracing showed that two of the new cases had close contact with those earlier found positive of Covid-19. One came from Hermosa town and the other from Abucay.

The other new confirmed cases are a health worker from this city, one from Mariveles and two senior citizens – an 83-year-old male from Dinalupihan and a 70-year-old female from Orani, who is confined in a hospital here.

The PHO also said the number of those who recovered increased to 294 after a male health worker from Abucay and a female overseas Filipino worker from Mariveles were reported to have beaten Covid-19.

Active cases were registered at 188 while the number of deaths remained at 13.

Of 9,433 who have undergone Covid-19 test, 495 had positive results, 8,526 were found negative, and 412 are still waiting for the results. Ernie Esconde /PNA – northboundasia.com



