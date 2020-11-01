Bataan undertakes preemptive evacuation as ‘Rolly’ nears

ORION, Bataan – The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) is conducting preemptive evacuation of residents in flood-prone areas as Typhoon Rolly comes nearer the province.

PDRRMO chief Josefina Timoteo said evacuation started on Saturday night and continued as of this posting in this town, Limay, Mariveles, Pilar and Orani and the City of Balanga to ensure the safety of the residents.

She said that an initial report showed there were already more than 320 families or about 1,300 individuals in various evacuation centers in the five towns and one city.

Evacuees are now housed either in public schools, barangay halls or in chapels.

Timoteo said they were waiting for reports from the municipal disaster risk reduction management offices as to the exact number of evacuees.

Baby Lita Evangelista, chief of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office in this town, said an updated report showed that more families were leaving their houses near the coastal areas for fear of storm surges.

She said they have readied food packs for the evacuees as directed by Mayor Antonio Raymundo.

Evangelista said they have also readied rubbing alcohol and thermal scanner in every evacuation center for the protection of the evacuees against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mary Grace Malagayong and Nerly Serafin, residents of Barangay Lusungan here said they feared for their life and decided to leave their houses in the coastal area after hearing the news that “Rolly” was a super typhoon.

Lusungan village councilor Ernesto Bautista said the fishermen decided to transfer their fishing boats to higher grounds on Saturday. “Itoý upang i-safety dahil sa panganib na dala ng bagyo (This is to ensure safety because of the dangers posed by the typhoon),” he said.

“Mas delikado dito kaya pinalikas na namin kahapon pa lamang (It is risky here that is why we were evacuated since yesterday),” the village official added.

“Nag-preemptive evacuation na kami dahil ayon sa balita ay malakas ang bagyo kaya mas maaga na naming pinalikas ang mga ito na nasa tabing-dagat (We conducted preemptive evacuation because according to the news, this typhoon is strong. That’s why we asked the residents here near the sea to evacuate early),” Dulce Navarro, Lusungan barangay secretary, said. Ernie Esconde /PNA – northboundasia.com





