Bataan-Cavite bridge detailed design out within 2021: Villar

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday said it is looking to come up with a detailed design of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project within the year.

Secretary Mark Villar said they are now working on the detailed design of the multi-billion structure which is included in the Inter-Island Linkage/Mega Bridge Program of the government.

“We already procured the feasibility study which is our major accomplishment but what we are working on now is the detailed engineering design,” he said during the Sulong Pilipinas 2021: Partners for Progress, a Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) Economic Development and Infrastructure Clusters’ Forum.

Villar said he expects to see a “significant accomplishment” in the detailed engineering design of the project.

“(This) means we will be ready for procurement,” he added.

Included in the government’s Build, Build, Build Program, the bridge project involves the construction of a 32.15-kilometer bridge with four lanes (two for each direction) spanning from Barangay Alas-asin in Mariveles, Bataan crossing Manila Bay and ending in Barangay Timalan, Naic, Cavite.

The soon-to-be-largest and longest iconic bridge will be the faster way by land between Cavite and Bataan, which will cut travel time between Central Luzon and Southern Tagalog from the usual five hours to only 20 to 30 minutes at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour.

The proposed bridge project is composed of the following: Package 1 – Bataan Land Viaduct (5.04 km.), Package 2 – Northern Marine Viaduct (8 km.), Package 3 – Southern Marine Viaduct (12.6 km.), Package 4 – Approach Viaducts to Northern and Southern Navigation Channel Bridges (2.6 km.), Package 5 – Navigation Channel Bridges (2.6 km.), Package 6 – Cavite Land Viaduct (1.31 km.), and Package 7 – Ancillary Buildings.

Meanwhile, Villar reported that three new bridges along the Pasig River are scheduled to open within the year.

“The BGC-Ortigas Center Link Road Project is now 80 percent complete. Travel time between BGC and Ortigas Central Business District will be reduced to 12 minutes. This year, we target to complete the construction of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila. On the other hand, the Estrella Pantaleon Bridge connecting Makati and Mandaluyong is also expected to be finished by September this year,” he added. Ferdinand Patinio / PNA – northboundasia.com

