BARMM reports 26 new Covid-19 positive cases

COTABATO CITY – A total of 26 new positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) positive has been reported in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, raising the region’s confirmed Covid-19 patients to 64, the region’s Ministry of Health (MOH) said Wednesday evening.

Ministry of Health – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao chief Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan. (File photo courtesy of BPI-BARMM)

One of the cases was a female resident of Kulaybato, Lamitan City and the wife of a man earlier tested positive for coronavirus, Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, MOH-BARMM chief, said.

“The 37-year-old patient was asymptomatic and in stable condition,” Dipatuan told reporters here in an interview.

The patient, now isolated in Lamitan City isolation center, is the third case in Basilan, he added.

Dipatuan said the husband was the city’s second Covid-19 patient. She is the region’s 39th patient.







Twenty-five other Covid-19 patients were residents of Marawi City and Lanao del Sur who have travel history to Metro Manila, Davao, Baguio City, Mindoro, Aklan, Cebu, Marikina, and Pasig City.

Of the 25 new positive cases, a male patient was the youngest at 18 and the eldest was a 68-year-old woman who traveled to Davao City and returned to her hometown in Poonabayabao, Lanao del Sur on June 9.

Dipatuan said all the new cases are currently isolated in the municipal isolation centers and Marawi City, adding that all patients are asymptomatic and in stable condition.

Dipatuan said of the total 64 recorded positive patients in the region, 49 are currently in isolation centers, nine have recovered and four have died.

Lanao del Sur has the highest recorded Covid-19 positive cases at 43, followed by Maguindanao with 16, Basilan and Lamitan with three, and Sulu with two.

Tawi-Tawi has zero recorded Covid-19 cases. Edwin Fernandez /PNA – northboundasia.com





