Bangladesh floods death toll hits 184

DHAKA, Bangladesh – Bangladesh on Sunday registered 10 more deaths in floods, taking the fatalities count to 184 as the South Asian country faces one of the worst floods in history.

Over 33,000 people got infected with waterborne disease, according to the health emergency operation center under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry of the country.

Of the total deaths, 155 drowned while 16 died of snakebites and 13 in thunderstorms, it said, adding that around 11,375 people in flood-hit areas are also suffering from diarrhea.

Earlier talking to the Anadolu Agency, experts feared that at least 5 million people would suffer from an acute food crisis in floods as nearly half of the country was exposed to floods.

Heavy rains in the neighboring Indian state of Assam cussed huge inflows into downstream Bangladesh.

Monsoon rains in Bangladesh come around, usually from June to September.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board, however, said the flood situation in Bangladesh is getting better as the Ganges basin has seen further improvement with water levels in most of its rivers in receding trend.

Also, the country said in the weather forecast that a low light penetrated into the sea over the Northwest Bay and adjoining area, and the monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

In the meantime, fatalities from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic reached 3,400 in Bangladesh with 34 new casualties and a total of 257,000 infections, including 2,487 fresh cases, while the recovery rate from the disease has risen to 57.6 percent. (Anadolu)





