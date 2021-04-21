Baguio starts vaccination of elderly in 27 villages

BAGUIO CITY – The city government has started the initial vaccination of senior citizens in 27 villages from April 21 to 23.

Public Information Office (PIO) chief said Aileen Refuerzo on Wednesday said the first batch of senior citizen vaccinees will be the first registrants from barangays covered by smaller health districts.

The first day of inoculation rollout were those from Barangays Camdas Subdivision, Dizon Subdivision, Lower Quirino Hill, Andres Bonifacio (Lower Bokawkan) in the morning; while those from Barangays Lower Quirino Hill, Middle Quirino Hill, West Quirino Hill, Camp Allen and Campo were accommodated in the afternoon.

On Thursday, senior citizens from Ambiong, Aurora Hill Proper, Bayan Park East, Cresencia Village and Guisad Surong are scheduled in the morning, while those who will be vaccinated in the afternoon are those from Bayan Park Village, Brookside, Brookspoint, Padre Burgos, Padre Zamora and Upper Market Subdivision.

On Friday, the elderly from East Modernsite, Lopez Jaena, North Central Aurora Hill, San Antonio Village, South Central Aurora Hill, West Bayan Park and West Modernsite are the ones scheduled for vaccination.

The vaccination was set in the Saint Louis University gymnasium and the Saint Vincent gymnasium.

Refuerzo said only those who received text confirmation of their vaccination schedule will be accommodated.

“There is no onsite registration and walk-in vaccinees are not allowed,” she said.

She also reminded vaccinees to bring their valid identification cards and the text message received from the city government showing their schedule.

She said health workers who are due for their second dose of Sinovac vaccine can also proceed to the University of Baguio gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Health workers in the A1 category whose vaccination were deferred can also be accommodated at the Baguio gymnasium for their first dose of the vaccine. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com

