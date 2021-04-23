Baguio SPES program to benefit 300 students, out-of-school youths

BAGUIO CITY – A total of 300 youths aged 15 to 30 years old have been chosen for the 2021 Special Program for the Employment of Students (SPES) in this city.

Aileen Refuerzo, chief of the city’s public information office (PIO), on Friday said Mayor Benjamin Magalong administered the oath of office of the 51 individuals who are part of the first batch of SPES grantees for this year.

The first batch started work on April 19 with their 25-day work to end on May 24. The second batch of 187 SPES grantees will work from June 7 to July 9, and the third batch of 62 will report from July 19 to August 20.

Refuerzo said the grantees will be assigned to various city government offices, national government agencies, and the courts.

Designated as Administrative Aides, the grantees will receive PHP525.05 daily remuneration. Forty percent of their salary will be shouldered by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) while the local government unit will shoulder 60 percent of the wage.

Refuerzo said the 300 grantees were screened from the hundreds of applicants — students and out-of-school youths who are residents of Baguio, whose annual family income is not more than PHP149,442.

An annual program of the national government and the local government units all over the country, SPES is an employment-bridging program that provides temporary employment and work experience to deserving youth during the summer break of students. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com

