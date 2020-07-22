Baguio shortens market operation for disinfection

by: Philippine News Agency |
Baguio shortens market operation for disinfection

BAGUIO CITY – The operation of the city market will be shortened and will close at 3 p.m. for three days starting Wednesday to give way to cleaning and disinfection to curb the rise in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here.

From July 13 to 20, the city logged 14 new Covid-19 cases that saw its five active cases swell to 19, alarming Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who noted that the three cases at Middle Quezon Hill originated from the market.

Public Information Office-Baguio chief Aileen Refuerzo said “in view of the sudden increase in Covid-19 cases, there will be a general cleaning and disinfection of the Baguio City Market from July 22 to 24, every 3 p.m. onwards.”

Refuerzo said the early closure was an agreement made by concerned vendors, section leaders and the Baguio City Market Authority in a meeting held on Tuesday.

She said that all vendors must have their stalls closed at 2 p.m. to make way for cleaning and disinfection activities.

Market-goers were also advised to buy their necessities early to avoid any inconvenience and crowding.

The 128 barangays in the city have been divided into 20 districts with each village resident required to have a “market and mall schedule (MMS) pass” before they can be allowed entry at the city market three times a week. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com

