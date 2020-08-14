Baguio logs single day highest of 25 Covid-19 cases

BAGUIO CITY – Baguio has logged its biggest single-day confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday.

The record 25 new cases involved 19 females and six males, according to the Public Information Office (PIO)– Baguio.

In the data provided on Friday morning, PIO chief Aileen Refuerzo said seven of the new cases were from Baguio’s biggest barangay, Irisan. The barangays with two new cases each were from Guisad Central and Pinget.

One each came from Kias, Alfonso Tabora, Camp 8, Scout Barrio, Bakakeng Norte, Kagitingan, Padre Burgos, Loakan Proper, Pucsusan, Aurora Hill, Magsaysay Private Road, Fort del Pilar, Holyghost Extension and Fairview.

Refuerzo said that Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Thursday has ordered the contact tracing teams to work on the double “to expedite contact identification, testing, isolation, quarantine and medical protocols”.

At present, there are 89 active cases, bringing the city’s total to 214.







On Wednesday, the city logged 10 new cases including a two-day old baby girl who died, the country’s youngest mortality so far. The baby girl is the sixth death here, the last two were senior citizens ages 65 and 71. As of August 13, a total of 21 barangays in Baguio remain under lockdown.

On Friday, additional lockdown orders were issued at Purok 1, Alfonso Tabora; Purok 3, Camp 8; Bay-asen Compound, Guisand Central; Purok 1, Holyghost Ext.; Dagohoy Street, Kagitingan; Purok 7 Kias; Baja Compound, Purok Pidawan, Loakan Proper; Purok 6, Padre Burgos; Block 24-34, Pinesville, PMA – Fort del Pilar; Purok 4 and 5, Pucsusan; Purok 1, Scout Barrio; Purok 1 and 7 Sunnyside View, Fairview; Purok 7, 14, 14-A, 24 and 27, Irisan; Purok 3 and 4, Magsaysay Private Road; and the entire Pinget area.

Meanwhile, the province of Benguet on Thursday recorded 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19, also its biggest single-day record so far. This brought the province’s cases to 122.

Ten of the new cases came from the capital town of La Trinidad, four from Tuba, and one from Itogon.

The Department of Health–Cordillera tracker, meanwhile, shows a total confirmed cases of 446 with 138 active cases, 299 recoveries, and six deaths.

Mountain Province has the lowest with nine confirmed cases; Ifugao has 18; Apayao with 28; Kalinga with 38; and Abra with 58. Pigeon Lobien / PNA – northboundasia.com





