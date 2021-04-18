Baguio logs 48 Covid-19 deaths in 17 days

BAGUIO CITY – This city has recorded a total of 48 deaths due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in a span of 17 days starting April 1.

The number is based on consolidation of the statistics of the city’s Covid-19 tracker.

On Saturday (April 17) evening, the city’s Public Information Office reported no death due to the virus.

However, records also show that on April 9, the city logged the highest single day death record of nine since the pandemic started in 2020.

The oldest casualty is 90 years old and the youngest is 31.

Dr. Bernard Demot, adult infectious disease specialist at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC), in a press conference last Thursday said there are many patients who only seek consultation when their illness is at a late stage.

“Mahirap nang i-reverse at magamot (it is already difficult to reverse and cure it),” he said.

He noted that there are now more patients who do not have comorbidities but become severe cases due to delayed medical intervention.

He also said that as of April 15, of the 131 active cases who were admitted in BGHMC, a Department of Health-managed hospital and the biggest tertiary medical facility in the Cordillera, 91 have severe condition and with oxygen attached to them, while seven are in critical condition.

He also said that out of the 20 mechanical ventilators devoted to the Covid wards, 12 are in use.

From April 1 to 15, the hospital recorded 36 deaths compared to the 19 total deaths in March.

Demot assured the public that BGHMC will not refuse any Covid-19 patient who needs to be in a hospital even if they are almost in full capacity. He said the hospital management will look for a space for all patients.

Demot also reminded the public to avail of the hospital’s teleconsultation service at the onset of Covid-19 symptoms, so they could be guided by a medical professional if they decide to stay at home. Teleconsultation, according to him, is free of charge. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

