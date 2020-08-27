Baguio logs 29 Covid-19 recoveries

BAGUIO CITY — A total of 29 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) was recorded here on Wednesday, the Public Information Office (PIO) said in an advisory.

PIO-Baguio chief Aileen Refuerzo said it is the highest recovery rate in a single day in the city.

“This gave the city a 75 percent recovery rate. This also significantly reduced the city’s active cases to 65,” Refuerzo said.

Majority of those who recovered were among those included in the list when the city experienced a surge in cases weeks ago.

Based on the city government’s Covid-19 tracker, there are now 224 who have recovered from the illness.

Baguio has 297 total cases since the first infection was recorded on the third week of March.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the high recovery rate is a result of the early detection that comes with the fast contact tracing. This process allows the immediate quarantine of the suspects and isolation of the close contacts who turn positive after a swab test.

Magalong said all close contacts of positive patients are found by the contact tracing teams within 24 hours and subjected to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, thus are provided with immediate medical care.

In the Cordillera, the Department of Health recorded 53 new recoveries bringing the region’s total to 526.

The new recoveries were recorded here and in the provinces of Apayao, Benguet, and Kalinga.

The Cordillera has recorded a total of 703 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





