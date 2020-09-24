Baguio jail maintains Covid-free status

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio City Jail’s male dormitory is still free from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as it remains under absolute lockdown, with the movement of people and goods under tight control, its warden said Thursday.

The jail follows a very strict protocol on the entry and exit of personnel, newly arrested persons, and goods and service providers to protect at least 350 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the disease, Jail Supt. Mary Ann Ollaging-Tresmanio said.

Jails nationwide have been on lockdown since March 21, as ordered by the

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

She said they employ a scheme where 40 percent of their personnel are deployed to jail, 40 percent are on home quarantine to replace those in active duty, and 20 percent are assigned as the jail’s response team.

“Personnel are placed on strict home quarantine under the supervision of our duty nurses. They should yield a negative RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test prior to re-deployment,” Tresmanio said.

She said a triage has been set up at the prison entrance to screen newly committed PDLs and personnel and

all supplies are sanitized before they are brought inside.

Tresmanio noted that with the help of the city government and the Department of Health, PDLs undergo swab tests at the police station before they are transferred to the city jail.

Once inside, she said, a newly committed person is placed on quarantine for 14 days.

Tresmanio said that while visitation is prohibited, the inmates are still allowed to communicate with their families and lawyers through the “E- dalaw” (visit) and use of the official phone of the facility.

“Court hearings are done virtually. Thanks to the city government for our strong Internet connectivity,” she said.

While restrictions are imposed, Tresmanio assured that the BJMP continues to uphold humane safekeeping and development for PDLs. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





