Baguio gets ‘safe travel’ stamp from world tourism body

BAGUIO CITY – The city has received a safe travels stamp certificate of compliance from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Department of Tourism (DOT).

“The Safe Travels Stamp is a specially designed stamp which will allow travelers to recognize governments and businesses around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols — so consumers can experience ‘Safe Travels’,” said OIC DOT-Cordillera Director Jovy Ganongan in a post on social media on Wednesday.

She said the city is the first destination in the Cordillera that received the certification amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

WTTC is a forum for the travel and tourism industry with members from the global business community which is working with the governments.

In a private message, Ganongan said the certification started after the world was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, making the safety of travelers an important offering that destinations can give to local and international travelers and tourists.

“The certificate is given to destinations and businesses that are aligned with the core requirements and industry-specific protocols, in this case, by the tourism industry,” Ganongan said.

The WTTC, she said, is known as the only forum to represent the private sector in all parts of the industry worldwide.

Baguio City with the provinces in Region 1 was the first tourism destination that opened doors to visitors through the “Ridge and Reef travel bubble”.

The program put in place a system that assures the safety and security of tourists through an online registration that provides a guide to tourists like the requirement of the local government units, the authorized establishments to stay in and other relevant information related to safe travel. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com

