Baguio cops nab man who delivered shabu-laden adobo to inmate

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) arrested a person who was identified as the one who brought the shabu-laden adobo (pork stew) for an inmate of the Baguio City Jail Male dormitory (BCJMD).

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, information officer of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera (PROCOR), on Thursday said that personnel of the BCPO-Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested Jhon Raymond Cariño, also known as “Michael Aldawood”, 24, resident of Barangay Brookside here in the evening of February 16.

He said the suspect was arrested after selling five grams of shabu worth PHP18,500 to an operative of the BCPO- Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) who acted as poseur buyer.

Two other sachets of suspected shabu were also recovered from the suspect. The additional items recovered weighed one gram valued at PHP6,800.

Abellanida said that Cariño has been on the list of high-value target (HVT) of the PNP for his involvement in the illegal drug trade.

“Fortunately, he was identified as the same person who brought the adobo containing shabu (worth PHP136,000) at the Baguio City jail on Feb. 12 but eluded arrest,” the police officer said.

Abellanida said the suspect has been on the radar of the police and his identification in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage provided by the city jail management allowed them to confirm his continued active involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

He said the arrest of the suspect is proof that people who engage themselves in illegal activities cannot hide forever or escape from the law. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com