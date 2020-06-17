Baguio City records 2 more Covid-19 cases

BAGUIO CITY – Baguio registered two new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 41.

In a release, Public Information Office head Aileen Refuerzo said the new patients are a 10-year-old girl from San Vicente barangay who had exposure to a known positive case.

The other case is a 30-year-old female hospital worker from Loakan Road who had exposure to a Covid-19 patient.

Refuerzo clarified that the earlier reported case, a 60-year-old, who is confined in a local hospital, is from Tuba in Benguet and not from Upper Irisan.

Refuerzo said Baguio residents had been advised to sustain vigilance in observing health and safety protocols in the wake of the surge in cases not only in the city but also in nearby provinces.

With the two new cases, the city has seven active cases.

The first four patients are confined at the Baguio General and Hospital Medical Center (BGGMC), while the last is at the Pines City Doctors Hospital where he works.

Meanwhile, BGHMC in a post on social media said the patients, a 38-year old nurse and his 32-year-old younger brother John Delinger; and Jeffrey Batulan were discharged from the hospital.

Delinger is the first patient who joined the world humanitarian clinical trial to find a cure for Covid-19. Pigeon Lobien /PNA – northboundasia.com





