Baguio adds 96 more Covid-19 isolation beds

BAGUIO CITY – City Health Services Office (CHSO) chief Dr. Rowena Galpo on Tuesday said 96 more isolation beds were added for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

Galpo, during the management committee meeting held at the Baguio Convention Center’s main hall, said the city now has a total of 300 isolation beds with the opening of 96 more at the Superintendent’s quarters in Teachers’ Camp.

She said the Sto. Niño hospital currently has 92 beds while the Roxas Hall at Teachers’ Camp has 112 beds.

Hernandez Hall now being used as quarantine facility for returning overseas workers can accommodate 40 patients.

The city government is completing other areas like the Hernandez Hall for 58 more beds; 208 additional beds at Sto. Niño; 16 beds at the Central Triage at the Baguio Convention Center.

The city has allowed a selective home quarantine to asymptomatic cases with rooms or spaces which are exclusive to the patient and with its own toilet and bathroom to avoid using up all Covid-19 beds.

Compliance with this requirement is checked by medical personnel before allowing a patient to undergo self-quarantine at home.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong earlier ordered the fast-tracking of the opening of additional isolation beds at Sto. Niño and bring its capacity to 300.

The two lower floors of the building will be ready by mid-October.

The city is also exploring the possibility of using hotel rooms as isolation facilities. The minimum cost for a hotel room is at PHP15,000 per room per month, if it pursues the plan.

As of Monday evening, the city has a total of 373 active cases after 68 more were added on said day. Liza Agoot / PNA – northboundasia.com





