ASG leader transferred to Camp Crame

MANILA – Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Abduljihad Susukan was transferred on Saturday to the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame, Quezon City. In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said Susukan, his wife Nafrisa, and security escorts arrived from Davao City to the Clark International Airport, Angeles, Pampanga around 10:32 p.m. on Friday.

Susukan underwent standard documentation procedures and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) upon his arrival at around 1 a.m. in Camp Crame.

“Susukan will remain at PNP Custodial Center pending release of court disposition,” Banac said.

Meanwhile, police and military units are now on alert for any attacks from supporters of Susukan.

“(The) PNP along with AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) remains alert and vigilant to prevent and respond to any reprisal attacks, ” Banac added.

Earlier, AFP chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said he has directed field unit commanders in Mindanao to further intensify focused military operations to prevent possible retaliation by Susukan’s followers.







On Thursday night, the Davao City Police arrested Susukan at the residence of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari at the Yñigue Subdivision in Barangay Ma-a.

DCPO director, Col. Kirby Kraft said upon receiving an intelligence report that Susukan was in the city, they immediately secured his warrant of arrest from Sulu and Camp Crame.

He said police officers initiated the negotiation after finding out that Susukan was brought to the city to seek medical attention.

Misuari then facilitated the negotiation between the DCPO and Susukan which led to his peaceful arrest and transfer of custody.

Susukan has standing arrest warrants for 23 counts of murder, 10 counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention, and six counts of frustrated murder.

He is also wanted in Malaysia for cross-border kidnappings on the east coast of Sabah and other criminal activities in Jolo, Sulu. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com





