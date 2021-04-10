Artificial reef project gives livelihood to Pangasinan fisherfolk

AGNO, Pangasinan – The provincial government of Pangasinan and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) have launched an artificial reef project to provide livelihood opportunities to fisherfolk in this town.

The project, a component activity of the Abig Pangasinan socio-economic recovery program of the province, is composed of 45 concrete artificial reefs deployed in the sea along the coast of Barangay Boboy here.

These artificial reefs will serve as breeding grounds for fishes and other marine resources that will boost fish production and food security in the locality, according to the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

In a statement Friday, the PIO said 15 financially challenged fishermen were selected to be beneficiaries of the cash-for-work program of the province and were also tapped to be “Bantay Dagat” volunteers who will protect and maintain the fish sanctuary.

“Napakalaki po ang magagawang benepisyo nito hindi lang po sa ating karagatan kundi para rin sa kabuhayan ng mga mamamayan ng Agno na kumukuha ng kabuhayan dito sa ating karagatan (This will be a big help not just to the sea but also for the livelihood of the residents of Agno who rely on the sea for their income),” board member Margielou Orange Humilde-Verzosa said in an interview on Thursday.

She said the project will also boost the aqua-tourism in the town that will become another source of income for the residents.

The provincial government of Pangasinan represented by Versoza, the BFAR, and the local government of Agno signed a memorandum of agreement on April 8 for the project. PNA – northboundasia.com

