Armyworms attack cornfields in Negros Oriental

DUMAGUETE CITY – The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) has confirmed that armyworms have attacked several cornfields in Negros Oriental during the past days with the onset of the rainy season.

Initial reports received by provincial agriculturist Nestor Villaflores showed seven local government units already affected by armyworm infestations. These are Sibulan, Bacong, Zamboanguita, Pamplona, San Jose, Ayungon, and Mabinay.

PAO information officer Jade Darong, however, could not yet give estimates as to the extent of damage on crops as a result of the infestation.

Armyworms normally come out of hibernation after a long drought or dry season, according to experts, he said in an interview on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Darong, chemical sprays are available to curb the spread of armyworm infestation. PNA – northboundasia.com





