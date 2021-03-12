Apayao town mayor tests positive for Covid-19

LAOAG CITY – The mayor of Pudtol in Apayao province, Hector Pascua, shared that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Pascua said he has gone through clinical assessments due to mild symptoms and is currently quarantined at the Payanan Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility for Covid-19 patients.

“You all know me to be active, always ‘on the go’. I make sure to personally attend to matters relative to developmental plans and dialogues that concern the municipality and in doing so, I am risking and exposing myself to people coming from different government agencies of different places,” he said in a statement released on the official Facebook page of the local government unit of Pudtol on Thursday afternoon.

As of this posting, his office at the Pudtol municipal hall building was placed under lockdown, pending the ongoing contact tracing and disinfection.

He likewise called on those who have been in close contact with him recently to communicate with the Rural Health Unit Contact Tracing Team and to limit their movement, isolate themselves, and take a swab test.

To date, Apayao has logged a total of 302 Covid-19 infections with 106 active cases, 194 recoveries, and two deaths. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

