Antigen test required for APORs coming from lockdown areas

LAOAG CITY – As the city has been placed into a more restrictive stricter general community quarantine (GCQ) status for two weeks effective Thursday (May 13), all authorized persons outside residence (APOR) coming from lockdown areas are required to show a negative result of antigen test taken within seven days when crossing village checkpoints.

This was contained in the five-page general guidelines on the implementation of the localized GCQ signed by Mayor Michael M. Keon to regulate the movement of people and help in preventing the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Due to the presence of the more contagious Covid-19 variants and the rising number of Covid-19 related deaths which is now at eight as of May 12, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc appealed to all Laoageños to follow all safety protocols.

“We are at war with Covid-19. Consider everyone as a potential carrier so let us be careful but not fearful,” said Manotoc in a public announcement.

Authorities already established several checkpoints in strategic areas with confirmed Covid-19 positive cases.

In addition, only one “talipapa” or temporary market stall with a permit from the barangay is allowed to operate. No ambulant vendor is allowed to sell goods from one house to another while the city is under GCQ.

Food establishments are also encouraged to operate on a take-out and delivery service as dine-in shall be limited to 30 percent capacity only.

On public transport, tricycles for hire can only ferry one passenger, two for taxis and “kalesas” (horse-driven carriage), and the public utility buses and jeeps must always observe the guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation.

For wake and necrological services, live music is prohibited and only 25 persons shall be allowed at one time. Social gatherings and leisure activities are not allowed, and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be imposed.

As soon as residents were informed about the general guidelines, some of them went out for groceries and medicines to beef up their supply.

For a Laoag resident like Kaye Anne Abiva, she said the Covid-19 situation is getting out of control because a lot of people are careless and undisciplined.

“They invite people to their homes to drink and feast without thinking the Covid-19 still exists and they are not held accountable if they spread it,” she said. Leilanie Adriano / PNA – northboundasia.com

