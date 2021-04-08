Another Pampanga mayor tests positive for Covid-19

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Another local chief executive in this province contracted the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Magalang town mayor Romulo Pecson, in his official statement, said the result of his reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test showing he is positive for the infection, was released on Thursday.

Pecson said he has isolated himself. However, he assured his constituents that he will continue to perform his duties remotely in the best possible way.

The mayor also said some of his staff members are now under strict home quarantine and that a municipal-wide disinfection is underway.

“Kasalukuyan pong mabuti ang aking kalagayan at ipinagdarasal ko po ang mabilis na paggaling ng lahat ng tinamaan ng virus na ito (I am presently in good condition and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those affected by this virus),” he said.

On April 6, Arayat town mayor Emmanuel Alejandrino confirmed that he was also tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he was in stable condition.

Mabalacat City mayor Crisostomo Garbo also contracted the disease as shown by his swab test result last March 28.

Garbo said he was in good physical condition inside a medical facility.

Other mayors in the province who contracted and recovered from coronavirus were Rene Maglanque of Candaba, Darwin Manalansan of Floridablanca, and Leonardo Flores of Macabebe. Zorayda Tecson / PNA – northboundasia.com

