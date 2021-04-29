Another 2M Sinovac jabs to arrive in May: Chinese envoy

by: Philippine News Agency |


MANILA – Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said another 2 million doses of CoronaVac vaccines manufactured by China’s Sinovac will arrive in Manila next month, on top of the 500,000 vials delivered on Thursday.

“Half a million Chinese vaccines arrived today and another 2 million are expected to arrive in May. China consistently continues its commitment to the Philippines’ vaccine campaign,” Huang said in a statement.

Citing National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Huang said the fresh 500,000 doses delivered on Thursday would be distributed immediately to areas with a high number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

Out of the 2 million vials arriving in May, he said at least 1.5 million would be delivered by May 7.

Huang added that the timely shipment of the vaccine ensures that the Philippines constantly inoculates its citizens as the country works toward herd immunity.

“China remains committed to providing the necessary assistance to help the Filipino people fight against the pandemic. I was deeply impressed by Sec. Galvez and his team who have shown professional dedication and transparency in the process of purchasing Chinese vaccines. High salute to them,” he added. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora / PNA – northboundasia.com

