Andanar denounces ‘NPA atrocities’ in MisOr

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Jose Ruperto “Martin” Andanar has denounced the recent atrocities committed by suspected New Peoples Army on two separate occasions in Misamis Oriental province.

“It is unfortunate that in the midst of the pandemic, there is this war that disturbs the efforts of the government. This is not the time to burn trucks, equipment, or projects of the government. This is very below the belt,” Andanar said in Friday’s virtual press conference.

Andanar, head of the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development in Northern Mindanao and the Regional Task Force in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict, was referring to the two incidents in Misamis Oriental, one in Claveria town, on Tuesday, followed by another burning incident in Balingasag town on Thursday.

Northern Mindanao residents, he said, “are smart, politically aware, and wise” and will not be deceived by rebel propaganda.

The Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion (58IB) arrested one of the NPA combatants in the Claveria attack early this week.

The NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Nef Luczon / PNA – northboundasia.com