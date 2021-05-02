Ancajas gets huge military honors

MANILA – The Philippine Navy has lauded reservist Jerwin Ancajas for his latest boxing success.

On Saturday, Ancajas, who has the rank of senior chief petty officer, was awarded the “Gawad sa Kaunlaran” plum, the second highest award the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) can give to civilians and government officials.

He personally received the award at the Navy headquarters here from Rear Admiral Dorvin Legaspi, the current Naval Reserve Command commander.

“I see in this fine navy reservist his dedication and commitment in boxing as he brought honor and pride to the country, the AFP, the Philippine Navy, and the Naval Reserve Command in particular for being a member of the navy reserve force,” Legaspi said in a speech.

Ancajas made a long-awaited return to the ring in style by beating Jonathan Rodriguez to keep the IBF junior bantamweight title at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, USA on April 11.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon sa binigay na pagkakataon na makapagsilbi sa ating bayan at sa Philippine Navy. Sobrang masaya po ako na mabigyan ng karangalan sa (I thank the Lord for this opportunity to serve the country and the Philippine Navy. I am so happy that I gave honor to the) Philippine Navy,” Ancajas said.

Legaspi, on the other hand, said Ancajas is an example of what a soldier should look like.

“The courage and bravery that you have displayed represent the finest values of our military and our country,” Legaspi told Ancajas in his speech.

In response, Ancajas vowed that he will continue to represent the Navy in his upcoming fights.

“Hangad ko na makapagbigay ng karangalan, at dadalhin ko ang pangalan ng Philippine Navy at Marines sa buong mundo (I hope that I could bring honor, and I will bring the name of the Philippine Navy and Marines to the whole world),” he said. Ivan Stewart Saldajeno / PNA – northboundasia.com

