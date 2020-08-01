Almost 5K new Covid-19 cases, tally exceeds 98K: DOH

MANILA – The Philippines surpassed its previous record of the highest single-day spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases after 4,963 new infections were reported on Saturday, jacking up the total to 98,232.

This is higher than the 4,063 new cases reported on Friday.

In its Covid-19 case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) clarified that 85 duplicates were removed from the total case count, six of which were recoveries while one was death.

Of the new cases, 4,841 “occurred” in July, the DOH said.

The top areas with new infections are Metro Manila with 2,667, followed by Cavite with 405, Cebu with 355, Laguna with 324, and Rizal with 252.







The DOH said 30,928 of the overall tally are active cases, 88.9 percent of whom have mild symptoms, 9.2 percent are asymptomatic, 1 percent are in severe condition, while 0.8 are critical.

A total of 93 new recoveries were likewise reported, raising the total to 65,265.

Deaths, on the other hand, rose to 2,039 with 17 additional fatalities, 13 of whom passed away in July and four in June.

Five of the new fatalities were from Metro Manila, five from Region 4-A (Calabarzon), four from Region 7 (Central Visayas), two from Region 1 (Ilocos region), and one from Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula).







‘Hospital beds’

As of this posting, 56 percent of the 1,400 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 patients nationwide are occupied while 52 percent of the 11,100 isolation beds are in use.

The ward bed occupancy rate is also high with 57 percent of the 3,900 coronavirus-dedicated beds in use:

National Capital Region:

– ICU – 79 percent of 508 beds are occupied;

– Isolation – 81 percent of the 3,400 beds are occupied; and

– Ward – 86 percent of the 1,500 beds are occupied

Central Visayas

– ICU – 45 percent of 159 beds are occupied;

– Isolation – 49 percent of the 1,100 beds are occupied; and

– Ward – 39 percent of the 438 beds are occupied

Meanwhile, 72 percent of the 2,000 mechanical ventilators for Covid-19 cases remain available nationwide.

The Philippines has so far tested a total of 1,423,630 individuals with its 72 licensed reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 23 licensed GeneXpert laboratories. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA – northboundasia.com





