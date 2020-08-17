Almost 3K cops infected with coronavirus

by: Christopher Lloyd Caliwan-PNA |
Almost 3K cops infected with coronavirus

MANILA – The number of police officers infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has reached 2,919.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service reported 77 new confirmed Covid-19 infections among its ranks.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,097 personnel have recovered from the disease while the death toll remained at 13.

It is also monitoring 754 probable cases and 2,371 suspected cases.

More than 900 of the confirmed cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) and mostly deployed as front-liners to man quarantine checkpoints.

PNP Chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, said Central Visayas, Region 4-A (Calabarzon), and Central Luzon police offices follow the NCR in terms of areas with the most number of Covid-19 cases among cops. Christopher Lloyd Caliwan / PNA – northboundasia.com



Suggested Videos

Presidente Duterte binatikos si Sen Drilon sa kanyang SONA 2020

Tropical Depression “#CarinaPH” Update Monday 5AM

LUECO EXPLAINS HIGH ELECTRIC BILL


OWWA FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

LIVE PRESIDENT DUTERTE LUZON COMMUNITY QUARANTINE

Statement of Abra Governor Joy Bernos on the First Case of COVID-19 in their province


PREVENT COVID-19

No. 1 Drug Personality in CSF La Union Nabbed

WINNING MOMENT


The Evening News

BAGYONG TISOY UPDATE DECEMBER 3, 2019

La Union SEA Games handa na


The Evening News Replay

THE EVENING NEWS NOV. 14,2019

The Evening News November 11, 2019