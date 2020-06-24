Alleged gun-for-hire group sub-leader shot dead in Pangasinan

by: Philippine News Agency |
Alleged gun-for-hire group sub-leader shot dead in Pangasinan

MANGALDAN, Pangasinan – An alleged sub-leader of a gun-for-hire group in the province has been killed in an encounter with the authorities here.

In an interview Wednesday, Mangaldan chief of police, Lt. Col. Jun Wacnag identified the suspect as Efren Ponceja, also a former police officer, of Barangay Bued in Binalonan town.

“He (Ponceja) has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with the use of an unlicensed firearm,” Wacnag said.

Ponceja’s alias in the group was Joker, police said.

Mangaldan police and the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) were set to implement the arrest after they were tipped by informants that the suspect was in the vicinity of Barangay Salay, Mangaldan.

During the operation Monday, Wacnag said Ponceja drew a pistol and fired at the policemen, prompting them to retaliate and hit the suspect.

The suspect was immediately rushed to the hospital but later died.

Wacnag said Ponceja was the suspect behind the murder of a policeman in Binalonan town in 2016, and he was also the alleged sub-leader of Ricardo Siador gun-for-hire group. PNA – northboundasia.com



