All systems go for resumption of ‘Build, Build, Build’ projects

MANILA – The government is ready for the resumption of all big-ticket projects under its “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health crisis, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said continuing the implementation of “Build, Build, Build” would help the country recover from the negative impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

“Kasama po sa ating stratehiya kung paano tayo babangon sa trahedya sa Covid-19 ang ‘Build, Build, Build’ at kasama na po diyan ‘yung mga flagship projects natin. All systems go para sa projects (The implementation of flagship projects under the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program is one of our strategies to recover. All systems go for these projects),” Roque said in a virtual Palace press briefing.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has allowed the resumption of all key infrastructure projects under the “Build, Build, Build” program despite the threat posed by Covid-19.

Roque said the construction of infrastructure projects is underway.

“In-allow na po ng IATF yung konstruksyon muli ng priority projects natin at lahat po iyan ay ongoing na ngayon (The IATF has allowed the construction of priority projects and it is ongoing),” he said.

Some of the projects that have resumed are the National Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link, the NLEX-SLEX Connector, the Cavite-Laguna Expressway, the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, the R-1 Bridge Project, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Project, and the Subic Freeport Expressway Project.

The Department of Finance has also signed loan agreements with the Japan International Cooperation Agency for two flagship infrastructure projects – the PHP57-billion loan to support the Cebu-Mactan Fourth Bridge and the Coastal Road Construction in the Visayas, and the PHP18.5-billion supplemental funding for the Davao City Bypass Construction Project.

The government has expressed optimism that “Build, Build, Build” would revitalize the Philippine economy as it is expected to create jobs in the country.

About PHP1 trillion would be spent this year for the implementation of the program. Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos /PNA – northboundasia.com





