Alden Richards hypes Covid-19 awareness in DOH’s ‘Bida Solusyon’

MANILA – Actor Alden Richards has joined the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Friday after the Department of Health (DOH) introduced him as the ambassador for its “BIDA Solusyon” information campaign.

In a webinar joined by several key government officials, Richards was introduced as the campaign’s “champion” who will help educate the public on the most vital behavioral changes that will fight the spread of Covid-19.

“You can be the solusyon sa (to) Covid-19. Nasa atin po ang kakayahan, nasa atin pong reach, may magagawa po tayo (We have the ability, it is within our reach, we can do something),” Richards said.

The campaign centers on four key acronyms — B for “bawal ang walang mask (masks are necessary)”, I for “i-sanitize ang mga kamay ng 20 seconds (clean your hands for 20 seconds)”, D for “dumistansiya ng isang metro (keep your distance at 1 meter)”, and A for “alamin ang totoong impormasyon (know factual information)”.

During the webinar, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the campaign aims for cooperation and to encourage changes in public behavior and mindset to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This campaign is a pivotal opportunity for both private and public sectors to encourage and sustain behavioral change among the public,” Vergeire said.

Aside from Richards, she called on other leaders in the Filipino society to step up and help educate the public on necessary health measures.

“We call on all of you, industry leaders, stakeholders, information officers, communicators, and media, to support widespread education and sustained behavior change and cooperation. We can work together to bolster the economy once industry at a time,” Vergeire said.

Amor Maclang, renowned brand architect and an executive from consulting agency GeiserMaclang, said that after the rapid expansion of the country’s healthcare capacity, there must now be a behavioral change “to give every Filipino a fighting chance against Covid-19”.

“We need to retrain our eyes and our actions to see threats and keep ourselves safe,” Maclang said.

She said the private sector, in particular, has big potential in helping disseminate necessary health practices.

“We need especially the support of the private sector in encouraging and creating new sets of actions in their various industries to reinforce this behavior,” Maclang said. Raymond Carl Dela Cruz /PNA – northboundasia.com





